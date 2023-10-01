Ilkay Gündogan is still not that decisive player who shone last season for Manchester City. The German player is still immersed in a period of adaptation to the culé club that has led him to play in different positions and not find the performance expected of him when he packed his bags to wear Barcelona. This process should be accelerated in the coming days. Barça needs its best version given the absences of Pedri and Frenkie de Jong and before the first away game in the Champions League, a crucial match to avoid difficulties on the way to the round of 16 of the highest continental event.

“Gündogan is a blessing that has fallen to us from heaven,” said Xavi shortly after the German began his career at Barcelona. The Terrassa coach valued the value of a player who, at 32 years old, could provide that touch of seniority to a team full of young talent. Where Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Gavi are the self-confidence, Ilkay could be the asset for the big events, when the ball burns the most. He has begun to fulfill that role in dribs and drabs after just over a month of competition, but more is expected of him and that step forward must come where Barça has suffered the most.

And the culés will travel for the first time this year in the Champions League and they will do so with the former City player as a great banner on the wide field. De Jong and Pedri are not there due to injury, so Xavi could bet on Oriol Romeu, Gavi and him to control a clash in which all control of a key match in the group should pass through their boots.

Not in vain, when Barça signed Gündogan last summer they acquired one of the key players of European champion Manchester City. His contribution to Pep Guardiola’s team last season was crucial. Together with Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne he formed a core team capable of imposing his criteria in any scenario and that is what Xavi wants to happen this Wednesday with an important change of actors around him. It is Ilkay Gündogan’s time, the time to step forward.