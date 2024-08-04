The recent pre-season Clásico in which FC Barcelona beat Real Madrid 2-1, thanks to a double from Pau Víctor, left more than just goals and emotions on the pitch. At the end of the match, the cameras captured a conversation in Turkish between Ilkay Gündogan and Arda Güler that has given much to talk about.
According to lip readers, Gündogan told Güler: “They don’t play with their brains. If they play with their brains… they don’t use them. Look how many turnovers they’ve had in the last 15 minutes.” The German midfielder’s words appear to have been directed at his Barcelona teammates, expressing his frustration at their lack of concentration and ball control in the final moments of the match.
This is not the first time that Gündogan has criticised his fellow Blaugranas. In a previous episode, the German publicly pointed out a mistake by Ronald Araujo in the Champions League quarter-final against Paris Saint-Germain, which caused controversy within the club.
These statements by Gündogan demonstrate his high standards and his desire for the team to improve in all aspects of the game. His experience at Manchester City, where precision and ball control are essential, seems to influence his critical view of the performance of his teammates at Barcelona.
Despite the potential internal tensions, this type of constructive criticism can be a necessary boost for the team to fine-tune details and avoid mistakes that could cost dearly in official competitions. Gündogan’s leadership and his willingness to point out areas of improvement could prove beneficial for Barcelona, as long as they are handled appropriately within the dressing room.
