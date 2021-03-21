Ilkay Gündogan’s heads-up numbers are insane. The Manchester City player has 16 goals in 34 games with the citizens. The most in Pep Guardiola’s squad. ANDhe German surpasses the effectiveness figures against all his teammates. A fact that has a lot of merit given the large list of attacking players that make up the City squad.

Sterling (13), Gabriel Jesus (12), Foden (11), Mahrez (10), Ferran Torres (8), De Bruyne (7), Agüero (3) … are behind the German midfielder. One facet, the scorer, that Gündogan has exploited this 2020-2021 season. ‘Gundo’ has broken into a scorer. Guardiola has praised on more than one occasion his ability to move on the attack front, including, andThe Spanish coach has used him sporadically as a false striker. And he has continued to shine in his new role, but it is his ability to reach the area from behind with danger his best weapon during these months. It was already a dagger against Borussia Mönchengladbach in the round of 16 of the Champions League and it was again against Everton in the quarterfinals of the FA Cup, opening the can in the 84th minute.

16 goals, 12 in the Premier, 3 in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup that place him at the height of other great scorers: Álvaro Morata, Ibrahimovic, Lautaro Martínez, also with 16 points. And above great footballers in Europe: Depay (15 goals), Vardy (14), Aubameyang (14), Thomas Müller (13), Griezmann (13), Neymar (13), Ben Yedder (13), Mané (12), Richarlison (12). Lacazette (12), Tammy Abraham (12) … In 2021 he is plugged in: no one has scored more goals than him in all of England.

Best Premier League player, at your fingertips

Gündogan is in great form, the best of his entire career. There is already debate in the Premier about who should win the award for best player in the Premier League. After the triumph of Kevin de Bruyne, the previous season, now the duel is a matter of two names. The German from Manchester City has his main rival in the same city. United’s Bruno Fernandes is the other serious candidate. Two midfielders who have overshadowed the Premier League stars for their scoring ability. And they show that talent is not incompatible with work on the field. Gündogan and Bruno Fernandes are going out.

