It has not been an easy year for Manchester City, the club is not playing its best football on the field and with everything and that, the team is already the leader of the Premier League after beating Arsenal and also, from the point of view Of many, Guardiola and his coaches are the favorites to win this edition of the Champions League, this due to the possible elimination of PSG and the difficult moment that is lived within Real Madrid.
Even so, the issue of the mismanagement of resources within City has generated some discomfort for the squad, it cannot be denied that the players are dead with the team this season, but more than one is already thinking about the future outside of the club, especially given the financial problems that it could have if it were classified as guilty. One of the players who could carry out his escape from Guardiola’s ship is the German Ilkay Gundogan.
Yesterday Ilkay Gundogan’s agent was caught visiting the Barcelona facilities in Barcelona and sources confirm that the meeting was scheduled with the aim of continuing to discuss the possible arrival of the German to Xavi’s ranks in the summer market. The player is interested in being part of the new culé squad and owns his future, since his contract ends in June and the reality is that the renewal looks more complex every day.
