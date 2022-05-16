Ikay Gündogan is one step away from leaving Manchester City. This has been advanced by the Daily Mail, which explains that the relationship with the club is friendly and that it will let him out, with one year left until the end of his contract, which expires in 2023. For this reason, the Turkish player, who It was Pep Guardiola’s first signing, he is already looking for a new team.

About a possible destination, The Daily Mail has revealed that Gündogan took a flight to Madrid this Monday, although he has not given more details of the trip. The truth is that, as AS has learned, the City players have two days off before preparing for the last game of the season against Aston Villa and the midfielder could have traveled for reasons unrelated to a possible negotiation with another club, but in England they couldn’t help but remember that the summer of 2019 sounded strong for Madrid.

Gündogan signed for City six seasons ago and has since become one of the most respected voices in the team, where is one of the captains. This campaign, however, his role has been more secondary and He has been a starter in 20 of the 37 Premier games. However, his relationship with Pep Guardiola is good, and in fact, they are neighbors of the same building in Manchester.