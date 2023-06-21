Gundogan, to Barcelona: imminent news will change the landscape of European football

After winning the treble with Manchester City in the season that recently ended, Ilkay Gundogan is about to sign for Barcelona where he will look for a new challenge in his career.

And it is that the German is one signature away from reaching the Blaugrana team after this Wednesday the club guaranteed the player that there is the necessary money for his registration in the Spanish League, according to Fabrizio Romano and other specialists in the transfer market. .

Gundogan, headed to Barcelona

Gundogan would arrive with a three-season contract and will have a clause of 500 million euros.

In this way, Barcelona would find the replacement for Sergio Busquets, who will officially leave the club on June 30 and give way to a player who has been key in Manchester City’s feat during the 2022/23 season.

Likewise, the club always trusted the arrival of the footballer since a few weeks ago it had given the go-ahead for his arrival at the Catalan club and had also already rejected City’s renewal offer, which was for two seasons.Gundogan was at City for seven seasons and played 304 games there, scoring 60 goals, making 34 assists and winning 14 titles.

