Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German star Ilkay Gundogan, “captain” of Manchester City, whose contract expires this summer, stressed that he had not yet finally decided on his future, although he admitted that there are ongoing negotiations between his agent and Barcelona, ​​​​who hopes to include him this summer.

Gundogan said during a press conference on the occasion of his presence with his country during the “international agenda” matches, that nothing is 100% certain yet. However, he completely ruled out the idea of ​​returning to play in the Bundesliga with his former club, Borussia Dortmund.

He said: It is true that there are negotiations between my agent and the management of this German club, but I am not thinking of returning at the present time.

And English press sources stated that extending Gundogan’s contract with City is not excluded, even if the Barcelona administration is still optimistic about the possibility of including him this summer. And the same sources added that the “Catalan” and the Manchester City captain agreed verbally last spring to conclude a contract between them, given that his departure from City would be “free”, but Gundogan commented on that jokingly: On the sports level, I do not have good memories with Barcelona, ​​and in Every time I go to her, it is either for treatment in one of her hospitals or for surgery!

On the other hand, the Spanish Pep Guardiola, coach of Manchester City, admitted that he was aware of Gundogan’s negotiations with Barcelona, ​​​​and said: I fully understand the importance of Barcelona to Gundogan, but at the same time we hope that he will stay with us and I hope with all my heart that he will continue, and I know that Xavi called him many times. . He added, “I confirm that we will be happy if he stays with us, but if he decides to join Barcelona, ​​I tell him: You will be very happy there and if Barcelona succeeds in signing him.” He’s going to be a great star and a wonderful person.