What was an open secret has been made official this Monday. Barcelona finally announced the signing of Ilkay Gündogan, 32, a midfielder from Manchester City. The player who ends his contract with the British club on June 30, has decided to change the scene and signs for two seasons plus an optional one depending on the performance he offers up to that date. In this way, Xavi will have one of his main priorities for next season and the Catalans get one of the most important bargains on the market, arriving without a team after ending his relationship with the ‘citizen’ at the end of June ‘.

Gundogan had already passed a medical examination in Munich last week. Xavi awaits you with open arms. And it is that the German was one of the great priorities of the one from Tarrasa, committed to the arrival of a footballer for the midfield with experience, capable of taking the helm of the game and with arrival at the rival goal. All these qualities are treasured by the one from Gelsenkirchen.

The agreement with Gundogan has been simmering since it began in 2023, at which time the player could already negotiate with another club. In February, Mateu Alemany put the German on the radar by assuring that his duty was to “know that the footballer is free”, while in April he went a step further with a summit with his representative in which the foundations of what could be the possible signing. That day the economic situation of the culé entity was already put on the table and his uncle and representative, Ilhan Gündogan, already warned the Barça club that there would only be a signing if Barça ensured his registration, a condition that at this moment seems more viable after LaLiga will approve Laporta’s Viability Plan for the next two seasons.

Gundogan will arrive at Barcelona in what is probably the best moment of his career. At 32, he will turn 33 in October, he has become a key player in Manchester City, champion of the Premier League, the FA Cup and the Champions League. He comes from playing a whopping 51 games last year, in which he scored eleven goals, provided seven assists and convinced Pep Guardiola that he still had the sane to continue with the ‘skyblues’. «Gundogan? I know that Barça is interested, but so are we. He is a spectacular player, “said the man from Santpedor this Monday when asked about the continuity of the German.

The City already has substitute



Gundogan’s departure will not catch City with the wrong foot. The European champion has been working for months to find a guaranteed substitute and the one who has all the ballots to take over from him is Mateo Kovacic. The ex of Real Madrid will be a ‘citizen’ after the Manchester team have reached an agreement with Chelsea for close to 30 million euros, which is pending the player passing the pertinent medical examination.