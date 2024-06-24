Frankfurt (dpa)

The German national team wanted to end its career in the first group in the group stage of the European Nations Cup (Euro 2024), achieving the full mark, with 3 victories, but Ilkay Gundogan, the team’s captain, believes that the draw with Switzerland was important for the morale of his teammates.

The German national team earned a hard-fought draw in the final moments of its match with Switzerland, in the third “final” round of Group A, in which the “Machines” sit at the top with 7 points, two points ahead of its closest rival, Switzerland.

Germany, which has won the title three times and is seeking to top the list of teams with the most wins in the European Nations Cup, which it currently shares with Spain, set a date in the round of 16 with the runner-up in Group C, which includes England, Slovenia, Denmark and Serbia.

Gundogan said after the match that was held in the German city of Frankfurt, “I don’t think things could have gone better in the end. It was a very unhappy match for us.”

The veteran star added, “We were unlucky to fall behind in the result. We can benefit from those enthusiastic feelings and the importance of this equalizer during the upcoming matches.”

Gundogan explained, “But this shows that the matter will certainly not be easier in the coming dates. It was very good for morale, and I think you can know the extent of the team’s efficiency.”

Niklas Volkrug scored a dramatic goal for Germany in the second minute of stoppage time in the second half, after the Swiss team took the lead through a goal through Dan Ndoye in the 28th minute.

The German national team began its journey in the European Nations with a sweeping 5-1 victory over Scotland in the opening match of the tournament, before a 2-0 victory over Hungary in the second round, demonstrating its sure quest to compete for the title that it has been missing since 1996, and to regain the luster that it has lost in recent years. After being eliminated from the first round of the last two World Cups, 2018 and 2022.

For his part, Julian Nagelsmann, coach of the German national team, said: “We risked a lot to get this point. We had some really good situations, and the Swiss team was fierce, but we put up a good fight.”

The German coach stressed, “In the end, we deserved to get the point, and we deservedly won the top spot in the group. David Raum sent a very good cross, and Volkrug finished it off with a truly wonderful goal.”

On the other hand, midfielder Robert Andrich said that the German national team reminds him a little of the Bayer Leverkusen team, referring to the German League champion last season, who scored many decisive late goals on his way to winning the local double, “the league and the German Cup.”

Andrich revealed: “I was not on the field when the goal was scored. We showed a little of Leverkusen’s mentality today with the late goal we scored.”

