London(dpa)

Manchester City captain Ilkay Gundogan is close to moving to Barcelona, ​​​​British news agency (BA Media) has learned. And it does not now seem likely that the German international, whose contract expires this summer, is close to renewing his contract with the treble-winning team this season. Manchester City offered the 32-year-old a one-year contract with the possibility of 12-month renewal, but it is known that Barcelona offered a three-year contract and financial rewards to the player.

City appear comfortable in the current situation, with the club blessing the player’s move to Barcelona.

Gundogan’s approach to Barcelona comes on the same day that City agreed to sign Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Chelsea for 30 million pounds.

The treble champions will pay an initial £25m for the 29-year-old, with £5m add-ons.

Kovacic, who joined Chelsea from Real Madrid in 2018, had entered the final year of his contract with Chelsea.