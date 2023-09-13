Ilkay Gundogan put the entire Barcelona fans in suspense when he was substituted in the 25th minute of the match with his team after falling from a jump and hitting the ground hard. The first diagnosis is that he has a severe bruise on hip for which he must undergo more medical tests in Barcelona to determine if he can be available for the next matches of the Barça.
How long will you be out?
Nothing is confirmed yet, but in the absence of evidence it is estimated that in the worst case scenario a maximum of two games could be left out, those corresponding to matchdays 5 and 6 of LaLiga, where Barcelona will face Betis and Celta from Vigo.
What type of injury is it?
This is a severe bruise on the hip. In the first instance, the concern came about whether the spinal area was affected, since Ilkay was off the playing field for more than a year in 2013 after suffering an injury in that area. As we say, we are talking about a serious blow, but luckily the player was able to leave the field on his own. What is confirmed is that he does not have a bone break.
Barcelona situation without Gundogan
In this scenario, Gündogan’s presence in the league return against Real Betis this coming Saturday the 16th (9:00 p.m.) at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys is up in the air and we will have to wait for the midfielder to pass Barça’s medical tests. If Gündogan’s absence is confirmed it will be a setback for Xavi Hernández, who already has two important players in the infirmary like Pedri and Araujo.
