FC Barcelona announced this Monday the signing of the German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan (Manchester City)who has signed for two seasons, plus another option, and will have a termination clause of 400 million euros.

The player, captain of Manchester City, with whom he has won the treble in the last season, erto one of the pieces desired by the technician Xavi Hernándezto prop up the center of the field, a position in which his team was lame, although in no case He arrives at the Barca club to replace Sergio Busquets as midfielder.

Gundogan, who was free at the end of the season, had a renewal offer from City, although he has opted for that of Barcelona. The German, who will turn 33 this coming October 24, is a player with a long history in continental football.

He started playing in his native Gelsenkirchen, home of Schalke 04, and was later recruited by Bochum, for their grassroots football. He made his Bundesliga debut with Nuremberg, but became known at Borussia Dortmund, the team with which he won the German title in the 2011-12 season with Jurgen Klopp on the bench.

It was Pep Guardiola’s first signing at City (2016)club in which he has played in the last seven years, and with which he has won seven ‘Premier League’ and a few weeks ago the Champions League after defeating Inter Milan in the final.

Gundogan’s first words

“Hello culers, I am very happy to sign for Barça, excited about this new challenge and to join this magnificent club. See you soon, Força Barça!”Gundogan said enthusiastically in his first words as a Barça player on the club’s networks.

The work of Mateu Alemany has allowed Barça to win over one of the prized pieces on the market, despite the fact that City’s offer was higher (fourteen million per season), the duration of the contract (1+1) was lower.

It will not be the only signing, if the financial ‘fair play’ of LaLiga approves it. In the camera is Iñigo Martínez (Athlétic Club) and the Brazilian Vitor Roque (Athlético Paranaense).

EFE

