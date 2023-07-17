The FC Barcelona has presented this Monday at noon to the great signing of the next season. Ilkay Gündogan (Genselkirchen, 32 years old), current European champion and former captain of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, appeared at the Joan Gamper Sports City to sign his contract with the culé team until 2025, with the option of one more year. Hand in hand with Joan Laporta, president of the club, he formalized his contract with Barça and then dressed as a Barça player for the first time. With his name on his back but, like Iñigo Martínez, still without a number as he is not yet registered in La Liga. The German arrived at the press conference with an initial ‘Good day to tothom’ (Good morning everyone, in Catalan) and with a motivational speech: “I have been following Barça for the last two decades and being a member of this club is something that fills all my family with pride. Everything will be new, but I love difficulties and challenges; I can help the club reach new heights”.

More enthusiastic was Joan Laporta who reiterated on multiple occasions during his speech that Gündogan declined financially superior offers to fulfill his dream of playing for Can Barça: “He comes from Manchester City, he has just won the Champions League. He has all the Catalans excited, he is an excellent signing. In fact, he was the first player that Xavi asked us for ”, confesses Joan Laporta who considers that the arrival of the midfielder is more than a simple signing: “Barça comes out very strengthened from this incorporation. Not only sportingly, also institutionally. Thank you very much to everyone who has made it possible, but above all to Ilkay (Gündogan) for deciding to come to Barcelona”.

As he has been doing since his arrival as coach and with other signings, Xavi has been decisive in the arrival of Gündogan: “With the first call, Xavi was very clear. The character of him so direct of him made me feel reflected. We have had a very good connection from the beginning. He explained the ideas to me very clearly and it is similar to how we have played in recent years at City. It wasn’t what he said, but how he said it”, says the midfielder who, in addition to deciding to sign for Barça, also had to reject Pep Guardiola’s offer from Manchester City: “In the end it was a combination of everything he had won in Manchester and what he could win here in Barcelona. It was important that Pep was the first to know my decision, it was not an easy call. He was sad, but I also think he was happy because I am going to the club of his life ”.

The goal of the Barca team for next season is to fight to make a leap in Europe, after the last two eliminations in the Champions League group stage. And the German of Turkish origin is aware of this: “The Champions League is a different competition, it is magical. It cannot be described and winning it is very difficult. For many years at City we were favorites and for many years we couldn’t win it because we weren’t ready. There are many things out of your control. Now I have the experience of having won it and I can pass it on to the club and the team. I am sure that we will find the best way to return to the top of Europe”, says the German.

His position on the field is usually that of a midfielder who has reached the goal (eight goals in the last season). However, Gundogan wants to play wherever Xavi tells him: “I’m ready to play wherever the coach wants. I can also play in a more defensive position as the pivot, I have shown in recent years that I am flexible. What the club asks of me, I will do. I’m sure I’ll be able to adapt.” The former City player will bring experience to a very young midfielder with De Jong, Pedri and Gavi as top exponents. “They are extremely talented players, I am here to help them both on and off the pitch.” The one who will not be there will be Sergio Busquets, the former captain decided to leave the club and sign for Inter Miami, for whom he had a few words of praise: “If you have an idea of ​​football, you have to appreciate the figure of Busquets more than any other other. He was a silent player. He reminds me of me because, for both of us, the most important thing is that the team plays well. And in modern football it seems that statistics are more important than the game itself.

