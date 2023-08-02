The official site of Gundam. info update the schedule of the official channel of Mobile Suit Gundam on Youtube. In addition to the already announced feature film MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Cucuruz Doan’s Islandwhich will be available from 4 to 17 August subtitled in English, two other animated productions by will be made visible on the same day Gundams. It’s about the second season Of Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANSavailable with subtitles in Italianas well as the complete TV series of New Mobile Report Gundam Wknown in the West as Mobile Suit Gundam Wing.

We don’t know yet if Gundam Wing will be subtitled in Italian as Tekketsu no Orphans or whether we will have to settle for English-language subtitles. Judged by many as the worst canon television series, Gundam Wing has arrived in our country on Italia 1 with a rather sweetened Italian dubbing and full of censorships and changes in names and dialogues. This is a new opportunity to see or review it in the original language.

Source: Gundam.info