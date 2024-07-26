Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance will have a series, but a video game was also announced, although an official release date was not shared, details were shared at SDCC, and these range from details of collaboration with Fortnite up to comments from the developers.

Look North to design UEFN island in Fortnite with its Unreal Editor for Requiem for Vengeance Mobile Suits. Additionally, the free-to-play UEFN Island is expected to launch later this year, shortly after the anime’s release—which premieres on October 17.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance was animated in Unreal Engine 5. Meanwhile, Look North World used the official assets to create a different Team Deathmatch experience within Fortnite.

Mobile Suits will be able to optimize their respective equipments—of their faction—by collecting points and assists. After obtaining the power, a pilot from each team can be chosen who will be able to unleash the destructive power—referring to the Gundam EX for the EFSF or the ZAKU II (Unidentified Type) Solari for the Zeon forces. In this way, the course of history can be changed.

The video game can be activated for free within Fortnitethere players will be able to fight in the Team Deathmatch style of the same universe.

“When building Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance Within UEFN, we are able to combine team-based and competitive family play Fortnite with the power of Gundam. This approach allows us to offer a unique, social and fun experience to all players of Fortnite. We are delighted to partner with Bandai Namco Entertainment to bring the iconic Gundam universe to life in this new interactive format,” said Alex Seropian, founder and CEO of Look North World.

Definitely everything new in the franchise will be a (re)discovery of the Gundam.

Source: Netflix

Source: Netflix

We recommend: Gundam Virtual Reality Anime Nominated at Venice Film Festival

When is Gundam: Requiem for Vegeance released? Where can I watch it?

The title will be available on the Netflix platform, the installment will be released on October 17, 2024, So it will be an autumn release. Two trailers have been released and allow us to see the quality of the animation and the presentation of the story.

Iria Sorari is the protagonist, we will be able to see the mechas and also the Zeon Zaku II mobile suit and the Gundam Federation mobile suit. The humans seek to recover the Earth and will encounter a legend.

We will have a cast full of intrigues and disagreements. In addition to multiple battles.

You can a round for Discord and don’t miss the news in Google newsAlso, remember to follow us on X and Instagram.