Bandai Namco reported that the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundam has received a brand new nomination for the Venice Film Festival, it seems that the mecha animation could give more stars to Silver Phantom the same ones that he captures in his animation.

The Venice Film Festival will be held from August 28 to September 7so there is still time to find out what the future holds for VR (virtual reality) production. Gundam, However, the fact that a 90-minute animation would have innovated enough is already a reason for fans to celebrate – the future of anime is here, in immersion! Yes, it was reported that this is what could crown it with the award.

Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom would be released for Meta Quest in fall 2024. A trailer already allows us to see the interesting immersive touches of the installment and boy will they surprise us, the future is already here, vocaloids will soon be a thing of the past.

Without a doubt, the galactic canvas along with the Gundam battles already give chills, so seeing them in the viewfinder will definitely be an experience like no other. Bandai Namco could not have bet on another franchise, in a delivery of this type, since The mecha themselves make us look towards the future of new proposals.

Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom is officially described as:

“This isn’t a game, nor is it just a narrative experience; it’s an immersive adventure that takes advantage of the best of both worlds.”

The production members are:

Interactive designer: Ferdinand Dervieux

Artistic technical director: Gaël Chaize

Computer animation director: Naoki Yamamoto

“Across the World” is the main theme which we managed to see in the trailer, is played by Shoko Nakagawa. Our beloved Japanese industry continues to stand out in terms of technology and entertainment.

Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom is about to change the course of anime and video games, are you ready?

Where can I watch anime from the Gundam saga?

The latest title in the saga that actually opted for inclusivity is available on Crunchyroll, you can check it out here The Witch From Mercury.

However, that’s not all it has, it also has deliveries. 00, Destiny and Build Diversamong other titles and films. Check them out before the release of Silver Phantom.

