Only one episode separates us from the end of the first cour of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY. Although as early as this January we will see several interesting anime series debut in the television schedule, the Gundam franchise will somehow try to be present with some filler projects.

Interviewed by Yahoo! Japan Newsthe producer Naohiro Ogata he not only wanted to confirm that again THE WITCH FROM MERCURY was created with the aim of attracting more generations and making them interested in the franchise, which for too long has been considered “for old men” and remained in its niche instead of attracting the masses and having a more balanced audience, but also wanted to offer updates about future projects related to other calendars such as universal century and Cosmic Era. As previously stated, the four months that separate the two cours of the events of Suletta and companions will be filled by the television adaptation of three film productions of the UC calendar which aim to make the main series known even to the youngest.

These projects, three to be exact, were chosen because they take advantage of the latest technologies to make themselves more attractive to current viewers. One of them is THUNDERBOLTtelevision version of the two feature films which in turn are an adaptation of the ONA (Original Net Anime) taken from the manga by Yasuo Ohtagaki. Perhaps a little too much product heavy for the Nichigo slots, so much so that the producer himself was surprised by the choice. Ogata further stated that the staff has an interest in continuing the anime adaptation beyond the second film, and no one ever said that it would not be picked up at some point. However, this will not be the case: the TV version, currently consisting of only three episodes, will adapt already existing material, even if it is not clear whether it will cover both films or only the first (both are available in Italy thanks to Dynit). The other two, as already announced, will be the television versions of Gundam NT (Narrative) e Gundam Hathawaytwo feature films that arrived in Italy thanks to Netflix, both made up of four episodes each.

Ogata also spends a few words on the second and highly anticipated film by Hathaway: The design and various other aspects have already been finalized and the story begins to take shape. Although the plot is based on the second volume of the novel, the story will be proposed in a different way, albeit keeping the spirit of the original novel intact. The battle scenes will be more numerous than in the first film, a decision taken not only to give a different touch to the product compared to the previous feature film, but also because the second volume does not offer much material to adapt, so they should have added new material anyway.

The third project Ogata talked about a Yahoo! News is instead the film of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED, announced once again in 2021 but disappeared from the radar too soon. Work on the film is progressing diligently under the guidance of Mitsuo Fukuda, director of the two EC TV series, and more details are coming soon. The whole team is sure it will be a success.

Although not part of the upcoming products, Ogata he also wanted to say a few words about the upcoming live action movie Netflix. The design and script have been finalized, and there’s a lot of focus on making it the movie everyone wants. People are slowly starting to notice the franchise Gundams and attention is growing, also thanks to GUNPLA. For this reason, well aware that the original anime has a certain relevance in its niche, the film will aim to leave the past somewhat behind in order to be able to capture the attention of the masses, and another barrier to breaking down will be that of cultural differences. The staff is working to best resolve both issues.

