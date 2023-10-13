Through the official social channels, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment has finally announced the release date for ‘s first mobile game Gundam to arrive in the West, an ambitious project with great success in Japan that goes by the name of MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM UC ENGAGE.

The release date of the free-to-play title on iOS And Android is set for the next one October 17. From the 16th it will be possible to pre-download the game client.

UC ENGAGE. it is a strategic game with battles involving two squadrons of 6 mobile suits each, with 3D battles created with extremely faithful polygonal models. Furthermore, the game is embellished with films created with 2D animations specifically for the occasion, which tell new portions of the story of the Universal Centuryas Moon Gundam (never transposed into animation) and the Battle of Solomon in the One Year War with Anavel Gato at the center of the action.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment