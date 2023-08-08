BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment announces that UC ENGAGE GUNDAM MOBILE SUIT For iOS And androidalready available in Japan from 2021, will also arrive in Europe and North America soon, as evidenced by the pre-recordings available on Google Play Store And App Storeas well as from the trailer available on the channel of Gundam. infowhich we can see below.

Once 100,000 pre-registrations have been reached, users will be able to obtain a “UR Gundam” and 3000 Diamonds. The game will be in English and will only cover the series set in universal centurybut will be able to count on an original protagonist and Gundam created specifically for the game (as well as MS and characters from other historical eras of the franchise).

GUNDAM UC ENGAGE – Announce Trailer

Source: Gundam. info