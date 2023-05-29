BANDAI NAMCO Film Worksresponsible for the animated productions of the franchise of Mobile Suit Gundamregistered two new trademarks with lo European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO).

It is about “MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: Silver Phantom” recorded on May 24, as well as “GUNDAM: REQUIEM FOR VENGEANCE” on May 26, 2023. The peculiarity of these two new registrations is that the first language chosen is English, but the second is surprisingly Italian.

Obviously we still can’t know what it is, but they will probably be two projects linked to the forty-fifth anniversary of Gundam scheduled for 2024. One of the two brands will probably be linked to the film by Gundam SEED coming out next year: Requiem for Vengeance would be plausible as a possible title for the film.

Source: EUIPO Street Gundam News