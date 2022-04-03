Bandai Namco presented the first anime series of the franchise Gundam for 7 years now, which has proved to be full of surprises: The Witch from Mercury will introduce, in fact, the first female protagonist of the brand.

This is a first time since its debut, back in 1979. The historic franchise has decided, however, that the time for change was ripe. The protagonist doesn’t have a name yet and was revealed during a teaser trailer Of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch from Mercurywhere it was shown alongside its new Mobile Suit, namely the Gundam Aerial.

ANIME TV “Mobile Suit Gundam: Suisei no Majo (The Witch From Mercury) 機動 戦 士 ガ ン ダ ム 水星 の 魔女” TEASER 1 pic.twitter.com/L6f9UKTYT3 – oecuf.xyz ─ Anime Trailer Account (@ oecuf0) March 29, 2022

The anime was announced for the first time in September of last year, but the teaser was presented recently and the work is preparing to be broadcast in October 2022. Bandai Namco has released a presentation video for The Witch from Mercury, which shows the protagonist’s short red hair blowing in the wind, and Gundam Aerial towards the end of the teaser. The series seems to own a modern art style it’s a music powerful and with a strong impact.

Produced by the studio Sunrisethe anime series represents the first Gundam television show since 2015, when it aired Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans. In The Witch From Mercury it will be a prologue which will include two more Mobile Suits, namely Beguir-Beau and Gundam LFRITH. Details about the characters and plot of the new work have not yet been revealed, but more information should come later, as the program approaches.

At the moment it is not known in which timeline the new series will be set. Women played a prominent role in the multiverse of Gundam going back to the original series, just think of some famous examples such as Sayla Mass, Emma Sheen and Christina Mackenzie. However the starring role has always been occupied by male teen boys that end up in the cockpit of a powerful mobile weapon. It will be interesting to see how The Witch of Mercury will change the formula after more than 40 years of Gundam stories.