The end of the first part of episodes for Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY is inexorably approaching (the so-called “first cour”), but in spite of those who expected to continue with one episode a week until the end, Gundam.info has just announced a change in the end-of-year television schedule, which will irrevocably postpone the broadcast of the final episodes.

The next episode, that of December 11, will be aired regularly. However, two breaks await us, that of 18 December and that of 1 January. Instead of episode 11, which is postponed to Christmas, TBS’s “Press Day 2022” will be broadcast, while on New Year’s Day the normal broadcasts will give way to those celebrating the new year. Episode 12, the last of this first part, will air after the holidays, on January 8, as you can see below:

Sunday 11 December 2022 — Episode 10

— Episode 10 Sunday 18 December 2022 — Press Day 2022

— Press Day 2022 Sunday 25 December 2022 — Episode 11

— Episode 11 Sunday 1 January 2023 — New Years programming

— New Years programming Sunday 8 January 2023 — Episode 12

We remind you that, according to forecasts, Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY will resume with the second cour in April 2023. The series is available in Italy, with subtitles in our language, on Crunchyroll, where it can be simulcast with a Premium subscription. We have given you our thoughts on the first episodes of the series in this article.

Source: Gundam.info