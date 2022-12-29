Only one episode left at the end of the first cour per Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURYthe highly acclaimed new TV series of the franchise set in the new calendar To Stella. Episode 12, which will close this first part of the season, will be broadcast Sunday 8 January 2023 in Japan and simulcast for us Italians on Crunchyroll. To generate even more hype, the official Twitter account of BANDAI for the series has shared a teaser trailer that anticipates the developments of this temporary ending, as well as the debut of a “new” unit for the protagonist Suletta Mercurythe Gundam Aerial changed after damage taken in the last battle.

The series will air again in the month of April 2023. The time slot now reserved for Gundam will broadcast, in the months off, the television transposition of some of the feature films set in the calendar universal century, to allow newcomers to G-Witch to rediscover the origins of the franchise. Let’s talk about Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, Mobile Suit Gundam Thunderbolt and Mobile Suit Gundam Narrativeeach of which will consist of four episodes, for a total of twelve weeks.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Film Works Street Gundam News