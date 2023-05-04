Through the official website of Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY we learn that the second season currently airing in Japan, and simulcast in the rest of the world, will take a break in two weeks, Sunday 14th May. Instead of the usual episode in the “Suletta Sunday” a recap episode will air, recalling the events of the first five episodes of season 2 (episodes 13-17 of the series). The fifth episode will air regularly this week, on May 7th.

It is not yet clear if this episode will be simulcast on Crunchyrollas well as on streaming platforms in the rest of the world, or if it will only be broadcast on Japanese television networks. Here you can light review of Gundam season 1: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY.

Source: official site Street Anime News Network