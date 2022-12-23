You don’t have an account Crunchyroll Premium to be able to follow the anime series in simulcast Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY? Hold on! To your rescue will come none other than Gundam. infowhich from December 31st will begin the diffusion of the episodes of the first cour through its own official YouTube channel.

The episodes will be viewable for free, and their publication has been scheduled as follows:

Episode 1 – 12/31 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 2 – 7/1 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 3 – 1/14 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 4 – 1/21 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 5 – 1/28 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 6 – 4/2 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 7 – 2/18 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 8 – 2/25 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 9 – 4/3 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 10 – 11/3 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 11 – 3/25 5:30pm (JST)

Episode 12 – 8/4 5:30pm (JST)

Will you be following them in this release or are you already up to date with the episodes on Crunchyroll? Let us know in the comments!

Source: Gundam. info