The new TV series of Gundams, Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY, reappropriated the Sunday television slot at 17:00, used years ago for other Gundam series, and with the end of the first season it gave way to the television “reruns” of three films of the saga. However, the series that ushered in the calendar To Stella ended up at the center of some controversy due to a particularly violent scene shown in the season finale.

There Broadcasting Ethics & Program Improvement Organization (BPO) received numerous complaints from spectators, mostly parents, who witnessed the bloody and now famous final scene together with their children, even very young.

(spoiler alert if you haven’t finished the first season of the anime)

In the last episode, the protagonist Suletta comes into possession of Gundam Aerial Rebuild and, in an attempt to save Miorinskills in cold blood one of the terrorists who threatened the life of his betrothed, but in a very violent and bloody way, reducing the man to a red pulp and smiling immediately afterwards as if nothing had happened.

In the meeting that took place on January 24, the organization raised several points after the complaints of the parents: “the scene was so shocking that both my baby and I were speechless”.

The mistake, according to the protests received, would have been to broadcast such an anime in the time slot of 17:00 on Sunday afternoon, and according to them it would be appropriate to do so slip into a night time slot. The complaints also pointed out the absence of a warning, at the beginning of the episode, of the presence of scenes not suitable for an impressionable audience.

Members of the BPO expressed differing views on this matter, some in favor and some against the time change:

“Although the blood from the severed arm was a darker color as it floated in the air, this is not a family-friendly scene to show at five on a Sunday afternoon.”

“The series was relatively lighthearted until that scene’s sharp violent turn. I suspect it was done on purpose to shock viewers.”

“The younger children may have been frightened. However, the crushed person was not shown directly, and the floating blood was a darker color. The scene was presented with some care.”

The BPO has discussed many other such matters in the past, such as sexual impersonation in Yo-Kai Watchnudity in JoJo and violence in Magical Girl Site, Goblin Slayer and Redo of Healer. We do not yet know whether such protests will force Mobile Suit Gundam: THE WITCH FROM MERCURY to undergo a change of schedule or even some censorship for the second season which, we remind you, will begin next April.

Source: BPO extension Street Anime News Network