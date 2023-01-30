The magazine GUNDAM ACE has recently gone on sale in Japan with a new issue, and between its pages it was revealed that the anime series Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury will receive a manga side story during the spring.

The story proposed by this manga will be set several years after the accident of Vanadisand sees the surviving witch Vilda Miren travel the Earth with his “curse“. Ko Yoneyama he will take care of the story, while we will find the drawings Chika Tōjō.

The Witch From Mercury he also has a novel adaptation under his belt, which began last November, and will return with one Season 2 of the anime ad April 2023. If you are still hungry for Gundamsdon’t worry: other projects will arrive in these months of waiting.

If you missed the first season, you can catch it both on the streaming platform Crunchyroll that on the channel YouTube Of Gundam. info.

Source: Kadokawa Street Anime News Network