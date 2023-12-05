Over the recent Gundam Fan e-Festival, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment And Sunrise have revealed the first key visual for Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantomthe feature film made in virtual reality exclusively for devices Meta Quest.

The image, which we can see below, shows us what a panoramic cockpitof those used in the mobile suits of the Universal Century starting from the unit RX-78NT-1 Gundam NT-1which later became the standard in the mid-1990s 0080as seen in Mobile Suit Z Gundam.

A Look at Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom: Artwork Revealed at Gundam Fan e-Festival

A mysterious visual teaser for the long-awaited VR film sparks the curiosity of Gundam fans

New York, December 3 — On the occasion of the recent Gundam Fan e-Festival online, participants received a special surprise related to “Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom”, the next interactive virtual reality (VR) film: a unique image.

Artwork reveal at the Gundam Fan e-Festival

This artwork was featured during the presentation “Gundam Latest work” of the Gundam Fan e-FestivaL. The event was presented by the well-known host of Nippon Broadcasting System, Naoki Yoshidavoice of the virtual MC Ken Ishou and self-proclaimed otaku. His enthusiasm was evident, especially when he compared the artwork to the cockpit of a Gundam. This analogy was not only a nod to the iconic series, but also served to spark curiosity about how the VR film will capture the essence of the Gundam.

A new approach to interactive storytelling

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom” represents a new venture into the realm of interactive films. The project promises to blend narrative depth with the immersive capabilities of virtual reality, offering audiences a new way to experience the world of Gundam.

Future developments and expectations

The Gundam community is waiting for more information on “Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom”. Future updates are expected to provide more information on the plot, characters involved, and VR-specific elements that will define the film experience.

“Mobile Suit Gundam: Silver Phantom” is shaping up to be a landmark project in the field of VR and anime storytelling, promising an innovative and immersive experience for long-time fans and newcomers alike.

