During the American event Anime NYCwithin your panel, BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks revealed he had joined forces with Atlas V (specialized in VR productions) to produce a virtual reality film belonging to the franchise Mobile Suit Gundamwhich will bear the official title Mobile Suit Gundam Silver Phantom.

Although no release dates or windows have yet been announced, we know that it is an interactive project that presents itself as “immersive adventure“, and which will be released on Meta Quest.

The announcement also came accompanied by a small teaser trailer, shared with those present by Pierre Zandrowicz Of Atlas V And Ken Iyadomi Of BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks. She’s not currently online, but we’ll add it to the news as soon as she makes her debut.

We look forward to finding out more information about this interesting project!

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Street Anime News Network