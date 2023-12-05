The arcade game Mobile Suit Gundam: Senjou no Kizuna IIa real-life mobile suit piloting simulation available in Japanese game centers, will see online services cease next March 28, 2024. The title, characterized until now by an online competitive component between different game centers and in the same arcade, will still be playable in offline mode.

The cabinet of Senjou no Kizuna it was originally characterized by a real cabin in which you had to enter to lower yourself into a real cockpit of a mobile suit, however due to the pandemic, it was modified and reduced to a simple armchair equipped with controls and screens

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Amusement