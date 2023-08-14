The account x (formerly Twitter) franchise official of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED shared new trailers for the releases”special edition” Of Gundam SEED and SEED DESTINY. The special edition they are summary films, similar to those made for the cinema for the First Gundam Seriesoriginally distributed on home video to summarize the two television series with new animations and the modification of some narrative choices. BANDAI NAMCO Film Works announces that the HD remastered versions of the special edition of the two series will be screened in cinemas in Japan from this August and until November, in view of the release of the unedited film Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM.

The three films of Gundam SEED will be projected respectively 25 August, 8 September and 22 September. The four of SEED DESTINY instead the 6 October, 20 October, 3 November and 17 November. The new film will instead be in theaters from January 26, 2024.

As far as the West is concerned, the methods of distribution still remain unknown, but given that, at least in Italy, Gundam SEED remains an unpublished saga, it is highly probable that the only opportunity we will have to see the new film, as well as the Special Editions in HD, will be on the YouTube channel of Gundam. infowhich in rotation makes all the anime of the universe available for free Gundams, although not always with Italian subtitles. Likewise, HD versions of TV series from Gundam SEED and SEED DESTINY are available to all subscribers of Crunchyrollunfortunately only with English subtitles.

Let’s see below the two new trailers.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Film Works