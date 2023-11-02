GUNDAM.INFO provides new updates on the streaming calendar on a rotating basis on the free YouTube channel dedicated to Mobile Suit Gundam. In the month of November will be available for viewing again Mobile Suit Gundam SEED HD Remasterin view of the film’s arrival in cinemas in Japan, and it is reasonable to imagine that the sequel will be available from December, SEED DESTINY. The first series of the calendar Cosmic Era will be available from November 10th with Japanese audio and English subtitles.

With a new series becoming available again, two more will leave us: starting tomorrow, November 3will no longer be available MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS 2nd seasonwhile from November 7 will also be removed MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM 00. They remain available MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM: THE WITCH FROM MERCURYthe new GUNDAM BUILD METAVERSEthe prologue of GUNDAM BUILD DIVERSthe animated comic by MOBILE SUIT GUNDAM SEED ECLIPSE as well as spin-off series SD GUNDAM WORLD HEROES And SANGOKU SOKETSUDEN “SOSHOKI”.

Let’s recap the changes:

November 3 — Removal Mobile Suit Gundam: IRON-BLOODED ORPHANS 2nd season

November 7 — Removal Mobile Suit Gundam 00

November 10 — Added Mobile Suit Gundam SEED HD Remaster

Source: Gundam.info