The leaks were already in the air yesterday, but today we finally have the official information: the new units piloted by Kira Yamato And Athrun Zala in cinematographic film Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM they will be called Rising Freedom Gundam And Immortal Justice Gundam, and with them additional mobile suits featured in the film are revealed. Coinciding with the announcement of the first new mecha (and related GUNPLA which we’ll tell you about later) the third trailer for the highly anticipated film coming out in Japan next has been released January 26, 2024which we show you below.

The video is almost entirely focused on showing us Kira’s new unit, but not only: Lunamaria will pilot the Gelgoog Menace While Shinn will fight aboard a Gyan Strom. TheImpulse Gundam with the variant “Spec II”, driven by the new entry Agnes. The enemy squadron will instead pilot named mobile suits Black Knight Squadin variations RUD-RO.A And SHI-VE.A, in the trailer you can see a close-up of Orphee Lam Tao which he remembers very closely indeed Rau Le Creuset. Is he the real villain of the film? Let’s see the trailer below.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – Third trailer

Let’s move on to the releases in terms of merchandise. The first two GUNPLA available will be the units driven by the protagonists, released in Japanese stores on the day of the film’s debut:

HG 1/144 Rising Freedom Gundam – January 26, 2024, 2400 yen

– January 26, 2024, 2400 yen HG 1/144 Immortal Justice Gundam – January 26, 2024, 2400 yen

– January 26, 2024, 2400 yen SD Gundam EX-Standard Rising Freedom Gundam – January 26, 2024, 660 yen

Both are designed with a new joint system called “SEED Action System” and will be transformable into Mobile Armor. As usual, the EX-Standard backpack will be compatible with the HG version of the Rising Freedom as an additional weapon.

HG 1/144 Black Knight Squad SHI-VE.A – February 2024, 2970 yen

– February 2024, 2970 yen HG 1/144 Black Knight Squad RUD-RO.A – March 2024, 2970 yen

– March 2024, 2970 yen HG 1/144 Gelgoog Menace – March 2024, 3190 yen

– March 2024, 3190 yen RG 1/144 Force Impulse Gundam Spec II – February 2024, 3410 yen

These are the other kits planned at the moment, but they are missing Gyan Strom and probably some other units not yet revealed. According to images leaked online some time ago (which also showed the newly announced Gundams), Kira and Athrun will pilot another pair of Gundams in the final stages of the filmmore like Strike Freedom and Infinite Justice. The section Tamashii Nations of BANDAI also revealed i METAL ROBOT of the two protagonist units and beyond.

METAL ROBOT Spirits Rising Freedom Gundam – January 2024, 19800 yen

– January 2024, 19800 yen METAL ROBOT Spirits Immortal Justice Gundam – February 2024, 19800 yen

– February 2024, 19800 yen Figuarts mini Kira Yamato – January 2024, 2970 yen

– January 2024, 2970 yen Figuarts mini Lacus Clyne – January 2024, 2970 yen

– January 2024, 2970 yen Figuarts mini Athrun Zala – January 2024, 2970 yen

Banpresto also showed the three figures that will be possible to find in the UFO catchers in conjunction with the release of the film and beyond.

Kira Yamato – January 2024

– January 2024 Athrun Zala – January 2024

– January 2024 Lacus Clyne – February 2024

The lottery Ichiban Kuji of January of Gundam SEED FREEDOM will be giving away numerous gadgets, including an exclusive figure of Lacus Clyne. The lineup FW Gundam Converge will be enriched with volume 24 coming out in February, 693 yen for each surprise box containing Rising Freedom, Immortal Justiceas well as units such as the Gundam Calibarn from The Witch from Mercury. Below we see a trailer dedicated to the newly announced GUNPLA.

Gundam SEED FREEDOM GUNPLA Series Lineup

Source: Gundam.info