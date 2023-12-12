BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks has just shared the fifth trailer for the film online Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOMthe highly anticipated continuation of the events of Cosmic Era Of Gundamarriving in Japan in just over a month.

In this new trailer, numerous new scenes are shown which allow us to understand something more about the plot, including events that will put the relationship between Kira And Lacus to the new and mysterious version of the pilot's “berserk” mode Freedom which, literally, will make him “fall into darkness”. The trailer is once again accompanied by the song “FREEDOM” Of Takanori Nishikawa feat. t.komuro.

The film will hit Japanese theaters next January 26, 2024 and no overseas release has been announced at this time. Finally, after the trailer, we show you a series of promotional posters dedicated to the characters and mobile suits that will be displayed in Japanese cinemas starting from December 22nd.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – Fifth trailer

