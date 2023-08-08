Gundam. info has shared a new teaser trailer and new information on the net for Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOMthe highly anticipated feature film that will continue (and maybe it will finish?) the events of the Cosmic Era Of Gundam SEED and SEED DESTINY. In addition to the video that we include below, new images have been shared that show us the cast of characters, including well-known faces and some new entries, while the official site presents some comments from the protagonist voice actors. From here we learn that Naomi Shindo will not resume the historic role of Cagalli Yula Athhain its place we will find Nanako Mori.

Among the new characters we find Agnes Giebenrath, Toyah Mashima, Albert Heinlein and a new variant of Torii/Birdy: Blue. The complete list of characters is available on the official website at this address, while below we can see the new trailer. Although older units such as the Destroy Gundam and mass productions of Alliance and ZAFTthe new mecha piloted by the protagonists still remain shrouded in mystery.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – PV 2

Source: Gundam. info