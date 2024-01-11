At the end of yesterday morning's press conference in which the completion of work on the film was announced Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOMwith guests the director Mitsuo Fukudathe seiyuu of the protagonists and the singer Takanori Nishikawathe video for “Sarigiwa no Romantics”, the closing theme of the film by the group See Saw.

It is possible to listen to the song in a short version mounted on some images taken from the two TV series set in Cosmic Era. We remind you that Gundam SEED FREEDOM will be showing in Japanese cinemas next year January 26th.

See-Saw – Sarigiwa no Romantics

Source: FlyingDog