The official website of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM announces the release today Special Edition of the film, which will be shown in two different versions in Japanese theaters for two weeks each. These director’s cut versions of the film will contain over 500 updated cuts and each will contain new scenes for the finale.

The first version will be screened in Japan from September 20th to October 3rdThe second one instead from 1st to 14th November. During the first screening, viewers will receive a mini clear file with one of the sketches used by the animators for the improved scenes.

The director Mitsuo Fukuda explained that due to the time available, the staff members were unable to fully satisfy their desire to perfect the film by January 26. With the Special Edition versions, they were able to improve all the scenes that were not very pleasing in the first version of the film. Fukuda added: “I think we could call this the complete edition of SEED FREEDOM”. On September 20, Fukuda and the cast members will attend the screening at the Shinjuku Piccadilly.

It is not yet clear whether this edition of the film will be the same one that will be released on Blu-ray next year. December 25thnor whether it will ever be exported to the West.

Source: official website away Anime News Network