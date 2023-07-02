Through the official site Gundam. info new information has been released on the cinematic film that will be the sequel to the events of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED and SEED DESTINY. The film that fans have been waiting for for fifteen years will be released in Japanese theaters next January 26, 2024, by the end of the current fiscal year, as we anticipated in the previous news. The official title is therefore Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM and in the poster we can see the figures of Kira Yamato and Lacus Clyne together with the robot-bird Bulls and a new variant of it.

For Gundam SEED FREEDOM a first, cryptic trailer is also released from which we are able to understand very little, except that there could be new factions and that the subplot of an alien species just mentioned in the TV series will finally be developed.

According to official information, the story will be set in theyear 75 of the Cosmic Eratwo years after the events of SEED DESTINY. In the words of the director Mitsuo Fukuda, SEED FREEDOM will paint a new drama with protagonists Kira, Athrun and Shinn and will take us back almost twenty years to continue where we left off, with a whole new plot. Let’s see the trailer below.

Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM – First trailer

Source: Gundam.info