Late yesterday evening the official channels of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM — the new feature film set in Cosmic Era of Gundam SEED — have announced a new promotional song for the film. After Takanori Nishikawa (also known as TMRevolution) and the See Sawa third iconic artist for the series takes part in this “reunion” twenty years after the release of SEED DESTINY. It's about Nami TamakiJ-Pop artist who debuted with “Believe”, third opening of SEED which brought her into the limelight. After Realizefourth opening, Reasonfirst ending of DESTINYAnd Resultused as an ending in Special Edition and in the version HD Remasters of the series, it's the turn of “Reborn”, an unreleased song composed specifically for this film.

However, unlike the songs already announced, Reborn will not be present in the film, but is indicated as “Supporter Song”. Apparently it is a song that will be used only for promotional purposes, in future trailers, during events and so on, a sort of commemorative song for the entire saga of the Cosmic Era.

The single by Reborn will see the light January 24th, two days before the street date of the film, and will be available in two editions, a regular one and a limited one with the illustrations of the film and a Blu-ray with the music video and the making of. We show you the official video below Nami Tamaki and the one made for the film by SEED FREEDOM.

Nami Tamaki – Reborn

Source: Nyou love Tamaki Official, Gundam SEED FREEDOM official website