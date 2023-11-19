The official website of Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM, the new feature film of the franchise arriving in Japan in January, has been updated with a new key visual, new information regarding the plot and the factions in the game. Furthermore, this morning the fourth official trailer for the film was shared online, which allows us for the first time to listen to the musical theme of the film: as promised by the artist himself years ago, it is “FREEDOM”, new song by Takanori Nishikawaalso known as TMRevolutiona symbolic artist for the Cosmic Erawith the participation of t.komuro — producer alias Tetsuya Komuromember of the duo TM Network who he sang in the past “BEYOND THE TIME” for Char’s Counterattack. But let’s proceed in order.

In the new visual we can observe the figures of Lacus And Kira in the foreground, with Athrun And Shinn, smaller, in the lower right corner. In the background we see the two new protagonist units, Rising Freedom And Immortal Justice Gundam.

The plot

“In the year CE 75 the conflict still continues. Due to the persistent independence movements of the Blue Cosmosto stabilize the situation is established the World Peacekeeping Organizationthe COMPASSwith Lacus Clyne as inaugural president. Kira Yamato and his companions intervene as members of the COMPASS in numerous battles around the world. To counter enemy forces, the new current called Foundation proposes a joint operation against the headquarters of the Lacus faction Blue Cosmos.”

The one born as Sansekidōmei“Alliance of the Three Ships”, at the end of Gundam SEEDis now recognized as COMPASS, the World Peacekeeping Organization. It is not yet clear whether in addition to Kira, Shinn, Lunamaria and the new arrival AgnesAlso Athrun is associated with the organization, because on the official website it is classified, together with Meyrinin a further faction called Terminal and connected to Orb. Those who until the last trailer were believed to be enemies are, at least initially, allies of Lacus known as “Foundation”, also opposed to the racist ideology of Blue Cosmos. The latter therefore reveal themselves to be the primary enemy of peace, although there are still some shadows on the way of acting Foundation and his real intentions.

Gundam SEED FREEDOM THE EXPERIENCE

Announced on X with the opening of a new accountthe event is announced Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM THE EXPERIENCE. This is an in-person event that will take place in Yokohama (from January 13th to February 12th), Akihabara (from January 13th to February 12th) e Hakata (from February 23 to March 24). During the event it will be possible to find attractions, mini-games and exclusive themed merchandise Gundam SEED, but not only. More details will be provided in the future. They are shown in the visual Kira and Lacus (with an unprecedented ceremonial dress), Lunamaria and Shinn (the latter with a sabre, intent on fighting) e Athrunfinally together with Cagalli. In the extended version we also see Yzak and Darka, Mu and Murrue and two new characters from the Foundation.

The new trailer, visible below, lasts about a minute and shows us totally new scenes of dialogues and battles, which still leave us doubting the good intentions of the Foundation towards the COMPASS. We remind you that Mobile Suit Gundam SEED FREEDOM will be screened in Japan from January 26, 2024.

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks