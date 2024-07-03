Cinépolis and Konnichiwa! Distribution announced that the anime film Gundam Seed Freedom will hit theaters in Mexico starting August 1st and on the 8th of the same month to the rest of Latin America.

It is worth noting that Gundam Seed Freedom celebrates 20 years of this anime series and that at least in Japan it is one of the highest-grossing films of the franchise, which reaffirms the popularity that this story still has.

Let’s not lose sight of the fact that fans of the anime series have been waiting for this film for more than a decade, however, health problems with the actors and production delayed the project, which many wanted to see become a reality.

The road to this film began around 2006 and was to function as a direct sequel to Gundam Seed Destiny, but several problems hampered the production of this anime.

In 2019, during the 40th anniversary of Gundam, it was announced that the project was still going ahead and now we can say that it is a reality and that it has yielded very good results since its premiere.

Gundam Seed Freedom: What you need to know

The first thing you should know is that Gundam Seed Freedom is a film set in the Gundam Seed universe and is a sequel to the Destiny anime. It was directed by Mitsuo Fukuda and produced by Bandai Namco Filmworks.

The animated film was originally released in Japan on January 26 and has already grossed $32 million. This figure is now expected to grow when it is released in other countries, especially in Asia.

Don't forget that Gundam Seed Freedom will be released on August 1st at Cinépolis in Mexico, while on the 8th of the same month it will reach theaters in Latin America.