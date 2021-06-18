During the first annual conference of Gundam in Tokyo, the Chief Gundam Officer of Bandai Namco, Koji Fujiwara, spoke about the company’s plans to celebrate the future of the franchise.

Among Bandai Namco’s plans, in addition to a Jordan Vogt-Roberts live-action for Netflix and the design of giant statues and retail stores all dedicated to Gundam, there is also a new game. Fans already know Mobile Suit Gundam: Extreme vs. Maxi Boost On, which debuted as an arcade in 2010 and has already made the leap into esports. The PS4 game, for example, will also be included in an Evo 2021 side tournament: but this is not enough for Bandai Namco.

Gundam will also hit eSports with its popularity, with Bandai Namco wanting to focus on the North American scene. For this reason, the company is currently developing a new Gundam game designed specifically for eSports. For now the only detail provided by Bandai Namco is a slide showing the words “Another eSports tournament” Besides “a new game coming soon“.

Fujiwara did not give any further details about the game in development, but only added that people will have to wait for new details in the near future.

Source: Kotaku