Netflix And BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks announce the release date for GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeancethe CGI animated series set during the One Year War of the Universal Century Of Gundam.

The six-episode series will land on Netflix all over the world the October 17thbut the Italian version of the platform reports that the release in our country is instead scheduled for October 16th. For the occasion, a new key visual is also shown with the protagonists, Iria Solari and his Zeon platoon and a new trailer is released: we show you both below.

Furthermore, GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance will also land on Fortnite later in 2024 with an island dedicated to the series and the two main mecha, the Zaku II (Solari) and the Gundam EX.

GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance – Trailer 2

The staff of the series

Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. Present

SUNRISE Production

Co-Production: SAFEHOUSE Inc.

Director: Erasmus Brosdau

Executive producers: Makoto Asanuma, Naohiro Ogata, Taiki Sakurai, Gavin Hignight

Animation Producer/Sound Director: Hiroaki Yura

Producer: Ken Iyadomi

Writer: Gavin Highnight

Character design: Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura

Mechanical design: Kimitoshi Yamane

Director of Photography: Junpei Kasaoka

Music: Wilbert Roget,II

Source: Gundam.info, Netflix