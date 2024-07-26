Netflix And BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks announce the release date for GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeancethe CGI animated series set during the One Year War of the Universal Century Of Gundam.
The six-episode series will land on Netflix all over the world the October 17thbut the Italian version of the platform reports that the release in our country is instead scheduled for October 16th. For the occasion, a new key visual is also shown with the protagonists, Iria Solari and his Zeon platoon and a new trailer is released: we show you both below.
Furthermore, GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance will also land on Fortnite later in 2024 with an island dedicated to the series and the two main mecha, the Zaku II (Solari) and the Gundam EX.
GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance – Trailer 2
The staff of the series
Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. Present
SUNRISE Production
Co-Production: SAFEHOUSE Inc.
Director: Erasmus Brosdau
Executive producers: Makoto Asanuma, Naohiro Ogata, Taiki Sakurai, Gavin Hignight
Animation Producer/Sound Director: Hiroaki Yura
Producer: Ken Iyadomi
Writer: Gavin Highnight
Character design: Manuel Augusto Dischinger Moura
Mechanical design: Kimitoshi Yamane
Director of Photography: Junpei Kasaoka
Music: Wilbert Roget,II
Source: Gundam.info, Netflix
