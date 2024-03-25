BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks And Gundam.info they spread the new trailer online, lasting about two minutes GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeancethe CGI series created for the streaming platform Netflix.

Through this small preview it is revealed that the series in six episodes will debut during thefall of this year. Below the trailer we include the synopsis of this new side-story set in the period of One Year War of the Universal Centurythe main timeline of the events of Mobile Suit Gundam.

GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance – Trailer

The synopsis

In the year Universal Century 0079, a war broke out when the Principality of Zeon declared its independence from the government of the Earth Federation. In the initial stages of the conflict, the Zeon forces maintain an advantage thanks to the effectiveness of their new weapon, the Mobile Suits. However, they lacked the power to completely conquer Earth, and the war reached a stalemate. Eleven months after the outbreak of war, a base in Zeon-occupied Eastern Europe is captured by Federation forces. A battalion of Zeons is sent to reconquer the base and among its members are Solari and his Red Wolf Squadron, a team of Mobile Suits just arrived from space…

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Filmworks