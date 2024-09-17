In the context of the Geeked Week of this 2024, Netflix shared online an exclusive clip that shows us the first four minutes of the first episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeancethe new CGI series that will be released on the platform starting next October 17th at 9:00 in the morning here in Italy.

The complete series will consist of six episodes of 30 minutes each and will take place on the European front during the One Year War of the Universal Century. Both the video released for the Western market and the one for the Japanese market feature only the English dubbing. Let’s see it below.

GUNDAM: Requiem for Vengeance – The first 4 minutes

Synopsis

In the year 0079 of the Universal Century, the Principality of Zeon declares independence from the Earth Federation, sparking a war between the two nations. Zeon initially gains the upper hand with a revolutionary new weapon known as the “Mobile Suit,” but is not powerful enough to control the entire planet Earth, leading the conflict to a stalemate.

Eleven months into the war, Earth Federation forces manage to lay siege to a Zeon-controlled base in Eastern Europe. The battalion tasked with retaking the base includes Sorari and the “Red Wolves” division, a platoon of Mobile Suits newly arrived from space.

Source: Netflix Geeked Week 2024