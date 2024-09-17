This fall of 2024, the franchise of Gundam will launch Requiem for Vengeancean animated series that will allow us to relive our beloved mechas in a new format. The information was shared at Netflix’s Geeked Week held in September. In addition, a very special trailer was shared that raises expectations for the installment.

Gundam: Requiem for Vegeance will be a Netflix exclusive.

The new trailer for the installment lasts 4:44 minutes. It allows us to see the beginning of the confrontation, in which the explosions and fire are quite intense. We managed to see the troops in a tireless explorationand how communication emerges between a very interesting war canvas.

The crossfires will be memorable and we can see the different decisions that the characters face in the midst of dynamic movement on the battlefield. The series will have truly striking designs.

The trailer allows us to see how the troops find the mysterious mecha that will cause a great change in the history of humanity.

Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance It will consist of six episodes and will be produced by the Sunrise studio.

When does Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance come out?

On October 17, the new Gundam anime will be released, and it will focus on Sorari, who is a pilot from the Principality of Zeon and answers to the Red Wolves division.

Requiem for Vengeance takes place in the latter stages of the One Year War. Sorari’s division is tasked with defending the European front from the Earth Federation Forces, with the goal of recapturing the area. However, something very unexpected happens – a mysterious Gundam appears and its power is truly fearsome.

