During a panel at theAnime Expo 2023, BANDAI NAMCO Film Works announced a new project for the universe of Gundamscalled Mobile Suit Gundam: Requiem for Vengeance (of which the trademark was registered some time ago). The staff is producing this new animated series through theunreal engine 5 by Epic Games, as shown in the trailer during the conference.

Requiem for Vengeance it will be a new production set in the calendar universal century and set eleven months after the start of One Year Warnarrated from the perspective of zeons and especially from the cockpit of the suou Zaku. As influences of this project are mentioned Gundam Thunderbolt and The 08th MS Teamwhile the staff of sunrise And SAFE HOUSE will be able to count on the presence of personalities from all over the world, such as the director Erasmus Brosdau (Origin Zero) and the screenwriter Gavin Highnight (Tekken: Bloodline). Among the actors who have lent their voice and movements for the motion capture we will find the Australian actress Celia Massingham (Legends of Tomorrow), while the producer of the series will be Naohiro Ogata (Gundam: The Witch from Mercury). The character design will be the work of Manuel Augusto Discinger Mourawhile the mechas will be taken care of by Kimitoshi Yamane.

We look forward to seeing the trailer of this new animated production online.

Source: Anime Expo Street Anime News Network