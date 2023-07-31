













Gundam Proves It’s Still Liberal And Reveals Its First LGBT Wedding









the saga of Gundam is recognized for addressing issues that are conflictive for society (particularly for the Japanese), however, in a bold way, the series manages to make different proposals for opening up diversity in general, from political issues to sexual orientation.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury He showed again that he keeps his narrative directed towards progress and diversity. The voice actresses of Suletta Mercury (Kana Ichinose) and Miorine Rembran (Lynn) confirmed in an interview that the girls had gotten married.

Although there is no adaptation of the event as such, fans noticed the classic wedding rings in addition to some interesting dialogues such as references to naming a relationship (sister-in-law).

Source: Studio Sunrise

Statements from the original interview are as follows:

“Kana Ichinose: ‘The scene where the two leaned towards each other in the epilogue was great. After 3 years, the two became even closer, and seeing them married, trusting each other really touched me‘.

Lynn: ‘I hope Miorine looks forward and continues to walk her path with a smile.’

Kana Ichinose: ‘I bet that no matter what happens in the future, the two of them will be fine. I wish you happiness for the rest of your lives’”.

However, the bliss did not last long. the print outlet edited the statements and completely removed the direct reference to the marriage between the girls.

The fans demanded statements and the study of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury was forced to offer a position and an explanation in an open manner:

“Thank you for your continued support of ‘Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury’. Really we appreciate.

Regarding the interview article appearing in the September 2023 issue of Monthly Gundam Ace, we deeply apologize for any confusion caused to all who support the work, referring to discrepancies in certain descriptions between the print magazine and the magazine. electronic version.

In the said article, there were statements based on speculation from the editorial staff of Gundam Ace. Despite requesting corrections during the proofreading process, the necessary adjustments were not implemented, and the journal was published on July 26 with discrepancies remaining.

As representatives of the work, we leave the interpretation and understanding of the main story to each and every one of you who read it. We hope you enjoy the work. After consulting with the Gundam Ace editorial department, the description for the electronic version has been appropriately modified as originally requested and is currently available.

Once again, we sincerely apologize for causing great inconvenience and concern to all who support the work.

We humbly ask for your continued support.”

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury It has a narrative that suggests progress, it is a pity that they have not encouraged the wedding between the protagonists.

Where can I watch Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury?

Crunchyroll has available all 25 episodes of The Witch From Mercury.

Also the delivery of Gundam Build Divers (two seasons with 50 chapters), and Gundam Build Fighters (two seasons with 50 chapters).

