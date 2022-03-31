Recently, it was carried out 3rd. GUNDAM Conferencewhere Koji Fujiwarathe office manager Gundam from Bandai Namco Group and franchise business supervisor, touched on various topics.

Among them the metaverse based on this, which bears the preliminary name GUNDAM Metaverse Project. This is a new initiative that aims to connect this intellectual property with fans. It is an idea that will be promoted from here on.

The objectives of this initiative is to offer ‘fun for all in the future’ since April 2022. That is why Bandai Namco Group initiate a medium-term plan with the new vision of ‘connect with fans’.

Thus the company will become a hub that connects fans of Gundam, as well as partners, employees and the company itself. That’s where it comes into play metaverse based on this. There the fans will be able to do various activities.

These include meeting to chat and connect in a variety of categories. It is planned to expand the GUNDAM Metaverse Project so that you have a solid foundation for the future.

The first step is to create virtual communities for each category and allow connections to them thanks to BANDAI NAMCO iD. This is a common account that allows people to enjoy various services and content of the company’s companies.

GUNDAM Metaverse Project will start with the Gunpla

Communities are planned to merge with the franchise world and virtual spaces will be created in the likeness of space colonies. These will connect to the space center GUNDAM Metaverse with the name SIDE-G.

Among the categories available will be anime, gunplavideo games, music and more. Bandai Namco Group it will go beyond conventional digital services as it aims to merge the digital and physical worlds.

The first release of SIDE-G It will be the Gunpla Colonyassociated with the gunpla or models of wick of the franchise. It will have experiences related to virtual reality and will have limited access in the fall of 2022.

In addition to having a store, it will include battles, contests and online lessons. bandai namco wants other companies to join the metaverse and until businesses do business by generating their own content.

It is intended to expand the plans to a much larger scale from 2026. But we will have to be patient to see such a development.

Source.