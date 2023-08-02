On the occasion of China Joy 2023 BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Shanghai announced and showcased a new smartphone title for the saga of Mobile Suit Gundam. It’s about Gundam: Poetry of Steelarriving in preview on the Chinese territory during the 2023then in the rest of the world (but it is not clear if western countries will be included).

Within the title, players will assume the role of commander of a team of mobile suits, combining the different capabilities of each unit to create winning strategies for single player and multiplayer battles. The title is made in 3D graphics, with super deformed style polygonal models, and will include multiple series from the universe of Gundamsfrom those set in the era universal century at the Cosmic ErafromAfter Colony by Wing atDomain Year of 00. Each of the protagonists will have the voice of the original voice actor seen in the animated series. We can see the announcement trailer below.

Gundam: Poetry of Steel – Announce Trailer

Source: BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment Shanghai Street Gundam News